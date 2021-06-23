Weather Authority: Sunny, pleasant Wednesday ahead with heat wave on the way

Conditions will stay mild and sunny on Wednesday across the Delaware Valley, but an incoming stretch of warmer weather could see temperatures rise to the 90s over the weekend.

Morning conditions on Wednesday will be relatively chilly with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Thermometers will reach the 70s around noon and near 80 degrees during the late afternoon.

Overnight conditions will stay dry and seasonable ahead of a similar weather day on Thursday. Humidity will ramp back up on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will continue to climb on Saturday and could reach 90 degrees on Sunday with a slight chance of rain on both days. The heatwave is expected to continue through early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 78

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 80, Low: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, humid. High: 82, Low: 58

SATURDAY: Hot, mostly sunny. High: 87, Low: 67

