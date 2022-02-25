Weather Authority: Sunny, pleasant winter weekend slated for Delaware Valley

An unsettled weather week that included both springlike temperatures and an ice storm will come to a pleasant finish over the weekend with seasonably sunny conditions.

Forecasters expect overnight temperatures to stay frigid as cold air from the north continues to blow into the Delaware Valley.

Sunshine will return on Saturday with a steady breeze that will help make temperatures feel more frigid. Daytime conditions in Philadelphia and the suburbs will peak around 40 degrees but the wind will make it feel near-freezing.

Temperatures will become milder on Sunday with more sunshine, but steady winds gusting up to 30 MPH will make highs near 50 degrees seem colder.

The workweek will start with a return to the 30s before levels off to more seasonable levels as the week continues.

___

SATURDAY: Dry, chilly. High: 40, Low: 26

SUNDAY: Milder, breezy. High: 50, Low: 28

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 37, Low: 25

TUESDAY: Seasonable, partly sunny. High: 47, Low: 24

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter