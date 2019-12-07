Weather Authority: Sunny Saturday with chilly temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny Saturday with chilly temperatures.

Some clouds in the morning will give way to generally sunny skies in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to top out around 40 degrees.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Monday, and may continue through Wednesday with a mix of morning rain and snow.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 40 Low: 23

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 47 Low: 41

MONDAY: Rain. High: 58 Low: 56

TUESDAY: Light rain. High: 62 Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: AM rain/snow. High: 39 Low: 24