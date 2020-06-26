Weather Authority: Sunny, seasonable Friday leads to humid weekend with storms

Expect a seasonable and sunny Friday to kick off the weekend. Humidity will ramp up on Saturday and Sunday with scattered severe storms are expected.

Morning conditions will quickly reach the 80s by 10 a.m. with plenty of sunshine. By lunchtime, the region will experience temperatures approaching 85 degrees. Philadelphia and surrounding counties will peak at 88 degrees during the late afternoon.

Most of the region will have a chance to experience some severe weather on Saturday, but the ominous conditions are expected to remain north of the city.

Temperatures will rise into the 90s over the weekend and pair with elevated dew points to create muggy conditions.

FRIDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 88

SATURDAY: Humid, p.m. t-storm. High: 90, Low: 70

SUNDAY: Humid, storm likely. High: 91, Low: 74

MONDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 90, Low: 70

