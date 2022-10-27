Weather Authority: Sunny stretch to continue through weekend, rain returns for Halloween

Sunshine will linger, but temperatures will dip into the 50s on Friday before returning to seasonable levels for a pleasant weekend. Forecasters are watching a system of rain that could impact trick-or-treating plans and game 3 of the World Series.

Overnight conditions will remain mostly calm and cool with clear skies. Bright sunshine will return on Friday, but forecasters say temperatures will struggle to break 60 degrees.

The sunny stretch will continue throughout the weekend as temperatures level off to seasonable levels in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Forecasters are watching a system of showers that is expected to move into the region on Monday. Scattered rain is expected throughout the day on Halloween, with rain lingering into the evening hours when trick-or-treaters will hit the sidewalks.

FRIDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 60, Low: 45

SATURDAY: Sun, pleasant. High: 63, Low: 43

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, nice. High: 65, Low: 44

MONDAY: Scattered showers. High: 68, Low: 55