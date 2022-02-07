Weather Authority: Sunny, warm day ahead Tuesday with breezy afternoon

A warming trend begins Tuesday, as the sun returns and temperatures head into the 40s.

There is no precipitation in the forecast for Tuesday so conditions will remain dry.

Tuesday will also be quite breezy, but the wind chill won't impact the warmth.

The warmup and sunny conditions continue throughout the week, with forecasters saying temperatures could reach the 50s by midweek.

By Sunday into Monday, our warming trend will end. It will be cold again a coastal storm will be forming and it will move into the northeast. It's unsure how far off the coast it will be.

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 43, Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 51, Low: 36

THURSDAY: More clouds. High: 53, Low: 31

