Weather Authority: Sunny, warm Friday kicks off beautiful Labor Day weekend

Expect a warm and sunny Friday to set the tone for what is forecasted to be a gorgeous Labor Day Weekend across the Delaware Valley.

Humidity will subside on Friday as dew points fall during the morning hours and remain low throughout the weekend. The high temperature in Philadelphia and surrounding counties is expected to reach 86 degrees.

Sunshine will continue on Saturday with cooler temperatures slated for the region. Temperatures are forecasted to peak at 79 degrees Saturday before returning to the 80s on Sunday with more sun.

The trend of sunshine and comfortable temperatures will continue through Tuesday before a round of rain could impact our area on Wednesday and Thursday.

___

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 86

SATURDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 79, Low: 63

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 82, Low: 60

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 83, Low: 63

___

