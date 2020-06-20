Weather Authority: Sunny, warm Saturday with chance of thunderstorms

The first day of summer will bring about seasonable weather with warm, humid conditions that may spark pop-up thunderstorms.

Morning conditions will start off warm and pleasant with temperatures in the 70s under sunny skies. The heat will rise into the 80s during the afternoon hours. Conditions in Philadelphia and surrounding areas will top out at 83.

Scattered storms could make their way into the region during the late afternoon hours. Expect intermittent thunderstorms to occur sometime around 5 p.m. and diminish overnight.

Similar conditions will follow on Sunday for Father's Day. A warm morning and early afternoon will lead to scattered rain and some rumbles of thunder.

A chance of afternoon thunderstorms and rain will stretch to the shore on both Saturday and Sunday. Conditions will remain humid, but temperatures are only expected to reach the mid-70s.

The first heatwave of the summer will begin on Monday and is expected to last through the week. Temperatures will rocket into the 90s with some rain expected every day next week.

SATURDAY: Humid, p.m. t-storm. High: 83, Low: 66

SUNDAY: Scattered rain, warm. High: 86, Low: 68

MONDAY: Hot, p.m. rain. High: 90, Low: 68

TUESDAY: Hotter, storm likely. High: 92, Low: 72

