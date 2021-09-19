Weather Authority: Sunshine continues on Monday with mild temperatures

A near-perfect weekend across the Delaware Valley will conclude with calm conditions on Sunday night and more pleasant sunshine to start the work week.

With the first day of Fall right around the corner, FOX 29's Scott Williams say overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 50s in most parts of the region under mostly clear skies.

Morning temperatures will sit in the mid-to-upper 60s in Philadelphia and surrounding areas with plenty of bright sunshine. Conditions will continue to improve around noontime with highs approaching 80 degrees.

Forecasters expect Fall to begin with rain showers on both Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures struggle to top 70 degrees in most spots.

Leftover showers will move offshore on Friday ahead of a gorgeous weekend with highs in the mid-70s.

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 80, Low: 61

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, nice. High: 81, Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: p.m. rain. High: 82, Low: 68

THURSDAY: Showers, cooler. High: 73, Low: 69

