Weather Authority: Sunshine emerges for summerlike Memorial Day

After a rainy and cloudy weekend put a damper on celebrations, the sunshine has emerged for a summerlike Memorial Day.

Morning conditions will begin with chilly temperatures in the 50s throughout the region before it warms up Monday afternoon.

Sunshine will break through the clouds and remain for the duration of the day until nightfall.

A high of 76 degrees is expected for Philadelphia with areas to the north experiencing weather in the low 70s. Those at the shore can expect slightly cooler temperatures in the low 60s.

Summer is on the horizon for the region as temperatures spike towards 80 beginning Tuesday and lasting through the weekend. The sudden warm weather could lead to rain later in the week.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, pleasant. High: 77, Low: 56

TUESDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 81, Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, warm. High: 81, Low: 61

THURSDAY: Cloud, chance of p.m. shower. High: 81, Low: 66

