Weather Authority: Sunshine returns on Thursday with temperatures in the 80s

Uninterrupted sunshine will return to the region on Thursday following a gloomy weather day with isolated thunderstorms. Rain will return to kick off Memorial Day Weekend as temperatures take a dive.

Morning conditions on Thursday will be sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the upper 60s. By noontime, most parts of the region will climb into the mid-to-upper 70s under clear skies.

Thermometers will peak around 85 degrees in most areas on Thursday. New Jersey shore towns will skew slightly cooler at 81 degrees, and parts of the Lehigh Valley will stay in the 70s.

Memorial Day Weekend will begin on Friday with spotty rain showers in the afternoon that will become more widespread as the evening continues. The latest models show the heaviest rain scrape across Philadelphia and into parts of central New Jersey.

Rain will linger on Saturday with off-and-on showers as temperatures are forecasted to dip into the upper 50s during the day. Sunday morning could see some lingering showers.

THURSDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 88

FRIDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 75, Low: 60

SATURDAY: Showers, breezy. High: 58, Low: 51

SUNDAY: a.m. showers, cool. High: 62, Low: 48

