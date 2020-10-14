Weather Authority: Sunshine returns Wednesday with warmer temperatures

After a rainy and gloomy start to the week, sunshine will return on Wednesday with comfortable autumn conditions.

A chilly morning with temperatures in the 50s will lead to more pleasant conditions as the day progresses. By noontime, temperatures will climb into mid-60s with plenty of sunshine. The afternoon warm-up will continue as temperatures exceed the 60s and max out around 71 during the early evening.

Favorable conditions will continue on Thursday with clear skies and a high temperature of 76 degrees. Rain will move into the region on Friday and create a wet start to the weekend. Conditions will dry out on Saturday which will lead to a lead to a picturesque fall Sunday.

