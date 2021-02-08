Weather Authority: Monday to bring plenty of sun as temps remain below freezing

It'll be a bright, sunny day with temperatures well below average on Monday.

The sunshine will surely help melt the snow, but winds throughout the day will make it feel as though it is only 9 degrees.

Overnight, temperatures plunged to the teens and they will only reach into the 20s throughout the day. It'll be a dry day but commuters will have to be concerned about frozen roads and sidewalks.

Black ice, which often appears wet and is usually hard to spot, could cause dangerous travel conditions in the morning.

Conditions will turn sour on Tuesday morning with a wintry mix slated for parts of the region. FOX 29's Weather Authority is tracking another chance of snow Thursday and Friday.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter