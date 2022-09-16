Weather Authority: Sunshine, warm temperatures will dominate last weekend of summer

Fall might be right around the corner, but summer-like temperatures will keep your flannel shirts hanging in the closet.

The last weekend of the summer will finish on a pleasant note with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures across the Delaware Valley.

A crisp fall morning, during which temperatures fell into the 50s, will warm up quickly with bright sunshine warming most areas into the 80s by midday.

Similar conditions will follow on Saturday with added humidity to make it slightly sticky outside.

The heat will continue to crank up on Sunday and reach into the 90s on Monday.

A slight break in the heat is forecasted for Tuesday and Wednesday before temperatures rival the 90s again on the first official day of fall.

___

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 80

SATURDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 84, Low: 60

SUNDAY: Warmer, humid. High: 88, Low: 63

MONDAY: Summer heat. High: 90, Low: 67