Weather Authority: Sunshine, warmer temperatures return to the Delaware Valley after days of rain

October started with rainy conditions, bringing three to six inches of rain to the Delaware Valley for the first week of the month, but conditions are drying up.

Patchy fog is moving out of the Delaware Valley Thursday morning, making way for sunshine that will emerge by the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-70s after days of below-average temperatures.

Looking ahead, a cold front will move through the area Friday night, causing a significant temperature drop.

Saturday and Sunday's temperatures will linger in the low 60s.

The next seven days are set to be sunny, but temperatures will stay in the 60s.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: High: 75

FRIDAY: High: 78, Low: 57

SATURDAY: High: 60, Low: 49

SUNDAY: High: 63, Low: 45

MONDAY: High: 65, Low: 47

TUESDAY: High: 68, Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: High: 68, Low: 49