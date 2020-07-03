Weather Authority: Sweltering Friday kicks off Independence Day weekend

Fourth of July weekend will begin with the hottest day so far this year on Friday. Temperatures will skyrocket into the 90s and conditions will be humid and hazy.

The heat will be noticeable immediately as you walk out the front door. Morning temperatures will sit in the mid-70s and rise to 85 by 9 a.m. Expect plenty of sunshine with a few intermittent clouds throughout the day.

Temperatures will become more oppressive during the afternoon and early evening hours. Lunchtime conditions will hit 90 degrees and rise to 96 by 5 p.m.

Areas to the north of the city will feel slightly cooler. A high of 86 with a steady mix of sunshine and clouds is expected for the Poconos.

Down the shore, beachgoers can expect thermometers to peak at 90 degrees with sunshine.

Conditions will cool off across the area on Fourth of July. Temperatures will return to the high 80s in most spots. Philadelphia and surrounding counties may experience a pop-up storm.

FRIDAY: Hot, humid. High: 96

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, pop-up storms. High: 89, Low: 73

SUNDAY: Sunshine, hot. High: 92, Low: 70

MONDAY: Pop-up storms likely, heat continues. High: 93, Low: 73

