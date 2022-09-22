Weather Authority: Temperatures chill quickly Thursday night, leading into blustery and cool Friday

The cold front has passed through the region, bringing a dose of rain for all and ending Thursday with autumn-like temperatures, just in time for the autumnal equinox.

Temperatures overnight into Friday should drop into the mid-40s to low-50s, under mostly clear skies.

FOX 29’s Scott Williams is saying Friday is sweater weather, as the Delaware Valley will see temperatures head only into the mid-60s, under partly cloudy skies. But, it will be a windy day, with winds out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph, making it feel much cooler.

In the tropics, Fiona remains a Category 4 hurricane that caused significant damage to Puerto Rico and is making its way to Bermuda. Forecasters are watching closely as the storm slides past the East Coast and is expected to cause dangerous rip currents over the weekend. An additional disturbance is being monitored for possible tropical storm development, as well.

Saturday is expected to be pleasant while temperatures inch up Sunday, with a chance of showers Sunday night.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Mostly clear. Low: 52

FRIDAY: Feeling like fall. High: 65, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Sunny, crisp. High: 72, Low: 58

SUNDAY: Warmer, a shower. High: 79, Low: 61

MONDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 75, Low: 57

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 73, Low: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 70, Low: 51