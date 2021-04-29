Weather Authority: Temperatures cool down Thursday with spotty rain

Conditions will cool down on Thursday after yesterday's near-record highs reached the upper 80s. Showers will be spotty in the first half of the day with dense cloud cover and mild temperatures.

Muggy conditions leftover from Wednesday will linger throughout the morning with temperatures in the mid-60s. Some brief pockets of light rain will pass over Philadelphia and parts of southeastern Pennsylvania and continue on through central New Jersey.

Daytime temperatures will climb into the low-80s in Philadelphia and surrounding areas. Counties north and west of the city will stay slightly cooler with high temperatures in the upper-70s.

The weekend will begin with a windy Friday with gusts that could reach 40 MPH in most areas. Temperatures will stay around the mid-60s in the Delaware Valley on Friday and Saturday before climbing back into the 80s by Sunday.

THURSDAY: Spotty rain, mild. High: 80

FRIDAY: Windy, mild. High: 68, Low: 59

SATURDAY: Sunny, seasonal. High: 66, Low: 41

SUNDAY: Warming up, sunny. High: 80, Low: 53

