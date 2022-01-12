Weather Authority: Temperatures could hit 50 degrees on Thursday

A freezing cold night will lead to an equally frigid Thursday morning, but forecasters expect temperatures to rally into near 50 degrees during the afternoon with partly sunny skies.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says overnight temperatures will stay in the 30s and dip below freezing in some spots. By Thursday morning, parts of the region could see thermometers sitting in the 20s.

Temperatures will rise during the daylight hours and peak between 45-50 degrees in most spots with a mix of sun and clouds. Philadelphia and surrounding counties could hit 50 degrees, while areas to the north and west will skew slightly colder.

A similar weather day will follow on Friday, with forecasters anticipating sunnier skies and seasonable temperatures.

Conditions will nosedive on Saturday with frigid temperatures retreating to the mid-20s. The bitter cold will continue on Sunday with the chance of overnight snow that will leak into Monday and eventually turn to rain.

___

THURSDAY: Mild, partly sunny. High: 49, Low: 29

FRIDAY: Dry, breezy. High: 45, Low: 35

SATURDAY: Bitter cold. High: 25, Low: 15

SUNDAY: Late flakes. High: 35, Low: 14

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter