Weather Authority: Temperatures could near 70s by midweek before wintry mix precedes weekend

Mild temperatures will continue on Tuesday but scattered rain showers will spoil the unseasonably warm conditions and serve as a precursor to nastier weather in the days ahead.

Forecasters expect overnight conditions to remain dry with temperatures mostly in the 30s and 40s.

Spotty showers will move in on Tuesday morning and become steadier as the day progresses. FOX 29's Kathy Orr expects areas north of Philadelphia to receive the highest rainfall totals of around an inch.

Temperatures on Tuesday will stay balmy, with highs expected to reach into the 60s again. The warming trend will spill over into Wednesday as showers clear and temperatures approach the 70s.

Another arctic blast of cold will mix with an incoming winter storm Thursday night into Friday and create a wintry mix that will change to mostly rain.

FOX 29's Weather Authority believes the track of the storm will bring an icy mix to southeastern Pennsylvania and mostly rain in New Jersey.

Temperatures will stay in the mid-to-upper 40s on Friday as the storm pulls away. An early look at the weekend shows with mostly seasonable temperatures.

TUESDAY: Occasional showers. High: 62, Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: Showers clear. High: 69, Low: 58

THURSDAY: Wintry mix possible. High: 40, Low: 35

FRIDAY: Morning showers. High: 49, Low: 36

