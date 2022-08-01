Weather Authority: Temperatures ramp up on Tuesday ahead of upcoming heat wave

A gloomy and mild start to the week will turn sunny and humid as the Delaware Valley readies for its fourth heat wave of the summer.

Cloud cover will start to clear overnight with temperatures remaining in the upper 60s and mid 70s.

Forecasters expect humidity to ramp up on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and high temperature reaching into the 90s.

Conditions will stay similar on Wednesday, but the mugginess will regress to more comfortable levels.

Significantly more oppressive heat is forecasted for Thursday, with highs nearing 100 degrees and increased humidity that will create uncomfortable conditions.

The 90s will stick around to start the weekend on Friday before a batch of scattered storms could impact Saturday plans.

___

TUESDAY: Hot again. High: 93, Low: 75

WEDNESDAY: Hot, not too humid. High: 94, Low: 74

THURSDAY: Very hot, humidity ramps up. High: 99, Low: 75

FRIDAY: Stays hot, scattered storms possible. High: 94, Low: 78