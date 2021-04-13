Weather Authority: Temperatures rebound on a sunny Tuesday

Temperatures are set to rebound Tuesday after Monday saw gloomy skies.

Overnight, temperatures didn't fall too far, just into the mid 40s, while the cloudy skies and showers remained.

The sun should emerge by lunchtime on Tuesday while temperatures linger in the 50s until the afternoon which will see temperatures climb into the 60s.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Dry conditions will move into the region Tuesday, with sunshine. An overall seasonal, nice day.

Wednesday will see similar conditions, but with more clouds.

Advertisement

Showers are back Thursday, along with cooler temperatures.

___

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 65, Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun. High: 66, Low: 48

THURSDAY: Chance of showers. High: 56, Low: 52

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter