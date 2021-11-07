Weather Authority: Temperatures slated to climb into the 60s in days ahead

After days of winter-like conditions, temperatures will rally to more seasonable levels on Monday and throughout the workweek with plenty of sunshine.

Forecasters expect another chilly night across the Delaware Valley with temperatures slated to hover just above the freezing point. Areas north of Philadelphia, including the Lehigh Valley, will skew slightly colder during the overnight hours.

Cool conditions will continue during the morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Sunshine and warmer air that will push up from the south will lift temperatures into the 60s by noon, according to forecasters.

Most areas will peak in the mid-60s on Monday which is a few degrees higher than the average temperature for this time of year. The warming trend will continue on Tuesday and reach almost 10 degrees above average on Wednesday.

Forecasters expect clouds to thicken on Thursday and Friday as the mild temperatures remain. An early look at the weekend shows another dip towards the 50s by Sunday with mostly dry conditions.

___

MONDAY: Mild, sunny. High: 66, Low: 41

TUESDAY: Sunny, still mild. High: 66, Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and mild. High: 68, Low: 48

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 65, Low: 43

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter