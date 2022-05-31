Weather Authority: Temperatures stay warm Wednesday with scattered storms possible

A late-spring scorcher baked the Delaware Valley on Tuesday, pairing near-record high temperatures with oppressive humidity. Tamer conditions are on deck for Wednesday with the chance of late-days storms.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and 70s overnight Tuesday, but the humidity will help make it feel warmer. By morning, sun and clouds will accompany temperatures in the low 70s.

Conditions will stay partly cloudy on Wednesday with highs slated to peak in the mid-80s. The average high for this time of year is around 79 degrees.

Forecasters expect scattered showers to sweep through the Delaware Valley during the afternoon and evening. Those storms will serve as a precursor to more substantial storms Thursday that could bring damaging winds and hail.

The brunt of Thursday's wicked weather should strike areas below Philadelphia, including southern New Jersey and Delaware. Areas to the north of Philadelphia could see a straggling severe storm.

The pockets of storms will leak into Friday, but forecasters predict a pleasant weekend across the region with plenty of sunshine and comfortably warm temperatures.

___

Wednesday: Not as hot. High: 89

Thursday: Cooler, storms. High: 88, Low: 70

Friday: Scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 67

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 79, Low: 61

Sunday: Sunny, nice. High: 81, Low: 58