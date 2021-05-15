Weather Authority: Temperatures to climb into the 80s in the days ahead

The gorgeous weather that hung around the Delaware Valley over the weekend will spill over into the workweek on Monday ahead of an early preview of summer with temperatures set to soar through the 80s.

Conditions will remain mostly calm overnight Sunday with temperatures in most areas hovering around 50 degrees. Temperatures north of Philadelphia will skew slightly cooler in the mid-to-low 40s.

Monday morning will start off sunny with temperatures in the 50s. Cloud cover will start to thicken around noontime as temperatures rise into the 60s ahead of some brief pop-up showers.

The slim threat of rain will end around 6 p.m. as tiny pockets of rain move northward. Temperatures will peak in the mid-70s on Monday.

Tuesday will begin a significant warming trend with temperatures soaring into the 80s during the week and peaking at 90 on the weekend. Plenty of sunshine will accompany the summer preview.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, chance of rain. High: 77, Low: 51

TUESDAY: Summer-like. High: 81, Low: 53

WEDNESDAY: Hot, sunny. High: 86, Low: 58

THURSDAY: Summer-like. High: 87, Low: 62

