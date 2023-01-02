Weather Authority: Temperatures to stay unseasonably warm Tuesday with periods of rain

Temperatures will stay above average across the Delaware Valley overnight Monday before a round of showers moves in to create a rainy Tuesday.

Overnight lows across the region will sit in the mid-to-upper 40s, which is a few degrees warmer than the normal temperature for this time of year.

The southernmost areas of New Jersey will wake up to foggy conditions that will create poor viability for Tuesday morning commuters.

Temperatures will stay mild on Tuesday with daytime highs expected to reach into the 60s. Bouts of scattered rain will move across the region around noon and last into the evening.

A similar weather day will follow on Wednesday, with rounds of scattered rain and unseasonably high temperatures in the mid-60s.

Conditions will regress into the upper 50s on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds, before tumbling into the 40s by Friday.

___

TUESDAY: Scattered showers. High: 63, Low: 47

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers. High: 65, Low: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly cloud. High: 58, Low: 53

FRIDAY: Scattered showers. High: 48, Low: 42