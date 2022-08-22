Weather Authority: Temperatures to stretch back into the 90s by midweek

Conditions will stay muggy and warm overnight as a round of scattered shower dots the region leading to more sunshine on Tuesday.

Forecasters expect temperatures to hover around the mid-60s and 70s with increased humidity to keep up the mugginess.

Most of the spotty showers will stay to the far north of Philadelphia, with the brunt of the passing storms moving across Lehigh County.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for part of the Lehigh Valley that will expire during Monday evening.

Most of the rainstorms will be gone by midnight, leading to decreasing cloud cover and a partly sunny Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will hover in the upper 80s on Tuesday with another possible chance of spotty afternoon rain.

By midweek, temperatures will ramp up near 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

___

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 87, Low: 71

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 89, Low: 70

THURSDAY: Hot, humid. High: 92, Low: 70

FRIDAY: Hot, p.m. storm chance. High: 91, Low: 73