Weather Authority: Temperatures warm up as rain threatens New Year's weekend

Forecasters expect temperatures to continue to climb on Wednesday, but heavier cloud cover signals incoming rain showers that will be here by New Year's Eve.

A similar weather day is expected across the Delaware Valley on Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid-40s and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

More of the same is forecast on Thursday and Friday with even warmer temperatures expected to reach into the 50s.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr expects showers to push into the region by 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve and continue overnight into Sunday morning.

Along with the rain, temperatures are will continue to climb and top out in the low 60s to start the new year.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 46

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 47

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 52

SATURDAY: p.m. rain. High: 53

SUNDAY: Rain ends. High: 61