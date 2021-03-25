Weather Authority: Temps near 70 degrees on Thursday with clouds

Leftover clouds from yesterday's rainstorm will linger throughout most of the day on Thursday with warm temperatures that are expected to approach 70 degrees in most spots.

Slick roads and fog will create some hazardous travel conditions for commuters on Wednesday morning. The fog is expected to last through the early afternoon and dissipate around 3 p.m.

Temperatures on Wednesday will start out in the 50s and climb through the 60s by mid-afternoon with calm winds. Expect highs across the region to approach the 70s by late afternoon with a glimmer of sunshine possible.

The warm-up will continue on Friday with temperatures expected to reach an summer-like high of 80 degrees in some places. Conditions will turn milder on Saturday with sunshine before the weekend wraps up with rain on Sunday.

THURSDAY: Clouds and fog. High: 71

FRIDAY: Warm, breezy. High: 80, Low: 61

SATURDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 71, Low: 49

SUNDAY: Showers likely. High: 68, Low: 52

