Weather Authority: Temps turn balmy across region over next several days with showers possible

The bitter cold the gripped the Delaware Valley over the weekend has given way to more seasonable conditions that will turn even milder over the next several days.

Conditions overnight Monday will stay calm and cold with temperatures in most places hovering around the freezing point.

Dense cloud cover will blanket the sky on Tuesday ahead of a system of rain that will scrape past the Delaware Valley during the evening hours.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says to expect a band of showers stretching from the Lehigh Valley through the north Delaware to sweep through between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Sunshine will appear behind lesser cloud coverage on Wednesday with balmy highs in the mid 50s. Bouts of rain will impact parts of the region on Thursday with highs climbing to the upper 50s.

A chance of rain will linger into Friday when forecasters expect temperatures to reach the 60s with cloud cover. The mild weather, however, will quickly regress back to seasonable conditions for the weekend.

TUESDAY: Evening showers. High: 48, Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 53, Low: 40

THURSDAY: Showers around. High: 57, Low: 35

FRIDAY: Mild, showers possible. High: 60, Low: 53