Weather Authority: Temps will climb into the 70s during two day stretch of sunshine

A stretch of spring-like weather is ahead for the first week of April with temps forecasted to reach as high as 80 degrees before scattered storms interrupt the warming trend.

A mix of sun and clouds will accompany daytime temperatures that will stretch into the mid-60s by the late-morning and the 70s during the afternoon and evening.

A similar weather day is ahead for Wednesday with increasing clouds and temperatures peaking in the mid-70s.

The warming trend is forecasted to hit 80 degrees on Thursday, but a system of afternoon showers could spoil the warm spring weather.

Temperatures will cool back down into the low-60s on Friday in the wake of Thursday's rain. Conditions will level off for Easter weekend with sunshine and highs around 60 slated for each day.

___

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun. High: 73, Low: 51

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 74, Low: 58

THURSDAY: Afternoon storms. High: 80, Low: 62

FRIDAY: Cooler, nice. High: 61, Low: 51