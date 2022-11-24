Weather Authority: Thanksgiving to be sunny, mild ahead of rainy Friday morning

This Thanksgiving will feature sunny skies and mild temperatures to accompany your plans in the Delaware Valley.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says the day will begin with a beautiful sunrise with temperatures lingering in the 20s and 30s.

Despite the chilly start, temperatures are expected to warm up throughout the day and peak near 60 degrees around 3 p.m.

Looking ahead, on Friday, showers will move through the Lehigh Valley around 7 a.m. before more showers move across the city and surrounding areas, but skies should be clear by the afternoon.

Saturday will be partly sunny before more showers move through on Sunday with windy conditions.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THANKSGIVING: Sunny & dry. High: 59, Low: 36

FRIDAY: Mainly morning showers. High: 51, Low: 42

SATURDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 55, Low: 37

SUNDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 56, Low: 39

MONDAY: Temperatures fall. High: 56, Low: 39

TUESDAY: A nice day. High: 52, Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Some showers. High: 60, Low: 42