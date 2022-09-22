Weather Authority: Thursday to see inconvenient rain, cloudy skies ahead of seasonable fall weekend start

Thursday is set to be a cloudy day in the Delaware Valley, with rain expected to last throughout the day.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says rain will move into the suburbs north and west of Philadelphia between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. while the I-95 corridor into Southern New Jersey and Delaware see rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Leftover storms will move down the shore between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The rain will impact the first day of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware, but the remaining days are expected to be sunny.

The official start of fall will be on Thursday night, and temperatures will begin to feel more autumn-like.

After Thursday's conditions bring cooler temperatures and rain, temperatures will drop by more than 10 degrees for a chilly Friday.

In the tropics, Fiona remains a Category 4 hurricane that caused significant damage to Puerto Rico and is making its way to Bermuda.

Forecasters are watching closely as the storm moves towards the East Coast and is expected to cause dangerous rip currents over the weekend.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: High: 77

FRIDAY: High: 65, Low: 52

SATURDAY: High: 72, Low: 49

SUNDAY: High: 80, Low: 55

MONDAY: High: 75, Low: 61

TUESDAY: High: 74, Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: High: 71, Low: 54