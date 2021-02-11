Weather Authority: Thursday morning snowfall tops 3 inches in some spots

Most of the region is waking up to a fresh coat of light snow that has already topped 3 inches in areas south and east of Philadelphia.

The storm system, which triggered a Winter Weather Advisory for most of the region, moved past Philadelphia and northern counties overnight. The heaviest snow continues to fall Thursday morning in parts of southern New Jersey and northern Delaware.

Snow-covered roads and sidewalks will present hazardous conditions for morning commuters. Freshly fallen snow combined with freezing temperatures could conceal black ice on roadways. Visibility also remains low in parts of the region where snow is still falling.

Snow will continue to fall throughout the morning in southern New Jersey and parts of Delaware, and pull offshore sometime before noon. Cloud cover will linger for most of the day and temperatures are expected to hover near the freezing point.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Friday will be partly cloudy will bitterly cold temperatures that will struggle to break past the freezing point. Another chance of snow and a wintry mix is slated for the region Friday into Saturday.

___

THURSDAY: Early snow. High: 34

FRIDAY: Clouds to sun. High: 30, Low: 20

SATURDAY: Wintry mix. High: 28, Low: 19

SUNDAY: a.m. mix, p.m. sun. High: 36, Low: 27