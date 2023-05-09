Weather Authority: Thursday starts warming trend with temperatures in the 80s

After a beautiful spring Wednesday, Thursday will be even better thanks to sunshine and warm temperatures.

Temperatures are starting in the upper 40s and low 50s across the area before rising to the upper 70s and 80s by the evening.

Tomorrow will see similar conditions with a warm start before returning to the 80s.

Looking ahead, rain will return Saturday, moving scattered showers through the Philadelphia area during the afternoon.

After moving out of the Philadelphia area, rain will linger in parts of the Jersey Shore and southern Delaware.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 81, Low: 51

FRIDAY: Feels like summer. High: 86, Low: 57

SATURDAY: Rainy start. High: 76, Low: 65

SUNDAY: Mother's Day. High: 75, Low: 56

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 73, Low: 52

TUESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 78, Low: 54

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 70, Low: 53