Weather Authority: Thursday storm could bring measurable snowfall to parts of region

Philadelphia and surrounding areas could see upwards of six inches of snow on Thursday as another round of winter weather makes its way through the region.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a preemptive Winter Storm Warning for all of southeastern Pennsylvania and abutting areas in New Jersey and Delaware until Friday morning.

Most of the region has experienced steady snowfall since the early morning hours, with some areas reporting an inch of snow an hour. Philadelphia and areas along the I-95 corridor could see snow blend with a wintry mix during the afternoon. Parts of the Lehigh Valley will receive sustain periods of snow throughout the day.

The storm is expected to hit some lulls during the afternoon and early evening, but linger overnight and into Friday morning. The last remnants of the storm will pull offshore Friday afternoon.

Southeastern Pennsylvania counties and parts of New Jersey could see half a foot of new snowfall by the time the storm passes. Interior parts of New Jersey and most of Delaware can expect upwards of three inches. Coastal regions in southern New Jersey won't get more than a dusting.

Temperatures will remain cold over the weekend, but plenty of sunshine is expected on both Saturday and Sunday. A warming trend will begin on Monday as temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees with rain. By Wednesday we could see temperatures in the 50s.

THURSDAY: Snow to mix. High: 31

FRIDAY: Morning mix. High: 36, Low: 20

SATURDAY: Sunny, brisk. High: 33, Low: 25

SUNDAY: Dry, cold. High: 36, Low: 19

