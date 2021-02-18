Weather Authority: Thursday storm could bring up to 10 inches of snow to parts of region

Another round of winter weather will impact the region on Thursday bringing steady snowfall that could top 6 inches in some areas. Parts of the region along the I-95 corridor will see tamer snowfall totals as snow blends with a wintry mix.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of southeastern Pennsylvania and counties along the west side of New Jersey. Coastal areas in New Jersey and the lower two-thirds of Delaware remain in a Winter Storm Advisory.

Most of the region will wake up to steady snowfall on Thursday morning as the storm moves in from the southwest. Philadelphia and its suburbs can expect a wintry mix to interrupt snowfall around noon. Areas north and west of the city, where snowfall totals could approach 10 inches, will see mostly snow throughout the day.

The storm is expected to hit some lulls during the afternoon and early evening, but linger overnight and into Friday morning. The last remnants of the storm will pull offshore Friday afternoon.

The Philadelphia-area, interior parts of New Jersey and most of Delaware could see nearly half a foot of new snowfall on Thursday. Coastal regions of New Jersey and southern Delaware counties can expect a dusting to three inches.

Temperatures will remain cold over the weekend, but plenty of sunshine is expected on both Saturday and Sunday. A warming trend will begin on Monday as temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees with rain. By Wednesday we could see temperatures in the 50s.

THURSDAY: Snow to mix. High: 31

FRIDAY: Morning mix. High: 36, Low: 20

SATURDAY: Sunny, brisk. High: 33, Low: 25

SUNDAY: Dry, cold. High: 36, Low: 19

