Weather Authority: Thursday to be sunny with above-average temperatures before weekend warmup

Thursday is set to be another warm and pleasant day in the Delaware Valley, with even greater weather set for the weekend.

Conditions for Game 5 of the World Series will include temperatures in the upper 50s and dry skies.

High pressure is keeping precipitation out of the area, making for a stretch of dry weather.

Looking ahead, temperatures are above average and Saturday and Sunday will feel close to 80 degrees.

Warm conditions will continue until Tuesday, when temperatures will drop and return to the low 60s.

Clocks fall back on Sunday at 2 a.m., giving you an extra hour of sleep but also making for early sunrises and sunsets.

After the time change, the sunrise will take place around 6:30 a.m. and the sun will begin to set before 5 p.m.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Another beauty. High: 71, Low: 47

FRIDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 73, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Much warmer. High: 78, Low: 61

SUNDAY: Clocks fall back. High: 77, Low: 65

MONDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 76, Low: 62

TUESDAY: Cooling down. High: 62, Low: 51

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 60, Low: 45