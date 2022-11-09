Weather Authority: Thursday to be sunny, mild before Tropical Storm Nicole hits the Delaware Valley

Thursday is set to be a dry, sunny and mild day before the Delaware Valley faces impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.

The tropical system made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 Hurricane around 3 a.m., according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

The storm is expected to bring severe conditions, including rain, thunderstorms and high winds, to the Delaware Valley Friday.

Localized flooding and damaging winds are also possible for the area, forecasters say.

Looking ahead, rain will move out of the forecast on Saturday, but conditions will remain windy.

>> Stay up-to-date with changing weather conditions by downloading the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 68, Low: 41

FRIDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 71, Low: 56

SATURDAY: Sunny, windy. High: 68, Low: 67

SUNDAY: Much chillier. High: 52, Low: 45

MONDAY: Cold for the Birds. High: 48, Low: 35

TUESDAY: Clouds to cold. High: 48, Low: 33

WEDNESDAY: Shower chance. High: 48, Low: 40