Weather Authority: Tornado Warning expires for parts of Mercer County

A calm evening is anticipated across the Delaware Valley following a days worth of scattered storms that triggered a rare winter tornado warning in parts of the region.

Forecasters expect nighttime temperatures to drop near-freezing across the area on Tuesday with dissipating cloud coverage leftover from the scattered storms.

Another round of rain will bring snow and a wintry mix to areas north of Philadelphia, including Allentown and The Poconos Wednesday. Daytime temps will reach into the mid-40s in most areas.

The roller coaster weather pattern will continue on Thursday with forecasters expecting temps to near 70 degrees with partly sunny skies.

Sunshine will remain on Friday, but temps will dive back into 40s.