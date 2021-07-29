Weather Authority: Tornado warning in effect for Sussex County, Delaware

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the entire Delaware Valley as a cluster of strong storms with intense winds move into the region.

The weather service says the region-wide watch will last until 9 p.m. Thursday night when forecasters expect the brunt of the storm to move offshore.

A tornado warning went into effect for Sussex County, Delaware shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday and lasts until 3:45 p.m.

Forecasters expect a large system of rain with a band of strong thunderstorms to impact areas north and west of Philadelphia around 3 p.m. The system will rumble across Philadelphia around dinner time and continue west towards the New Jersey shore around 8 p.m.

Along with heavy rain and flashes of lightning, the cluster of strong storms is expected to bring damaging wind gusts and area flooding. FOX 29's Sue Serio predicts that an isolated tornado is not out of the question during the storm.

The National Weather Service says most of the Delaware Valley is at ‘enhanced risk’ of seeing severe thunderstorms on Thursday.

Storms will move offshore overnight a lead to a pleasant summer weekend across the region with sunny skies and temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Storms around. High: 80

FRIDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 84, Low: 71

SATURDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 79, Low: 57

SUNDAY: Late storm. High: 80, Low: 61

