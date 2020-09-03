Weather Authority: Tornado Watch issued for most of area as severe storms approach

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is tracking a line of storms moving in from the west expected to impact the area Thursday evening.

After a sunny but muggy start to the day, severe weather is expected to begin impacting the area around 5 p.m.

Thunderstorms packing downpours and gusty winds are expected to reach areas along the I-95 corridor, mostly toward the southeast around 6 p.m.

The areas with the best chance of seeing these storms include Philadelphia, southern New Jersey, and Northern Delaware.

Portions of southern New Jersey can expect to start feeling the effects of those same storms around 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Montgomery, Berks, Delaware, Bucks, Chester, Philadelphia, Cumberland, Salem, Burlington, New Castle and Kent counties until 9:40 p.m. Thursday.

Friday will begin a trend of seasonable summer days that will continue throughout the Labor Day holiday weekend. The region will enjoy temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s with clear skies and no risk of rainfall.

___

THURSDAY: Humid, p.m. storms. High: 87

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 71

SATURDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 78, Low: 59

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 81, Low: 60

___

