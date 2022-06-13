Weather Authority: Tuesday morning storms will give way to comfortable temps, sun

A small but mighty cluster of storms that first organized near the Great Lakes region will sweep through the Delaware Valley on Tuesday morning.

Following a warm and muggy Monday night, forecasters expect the storm system to make its presence felt in areas west of Philadelphia around 6 a.m.

Philadelphia and surrounding areas can expect pockets of thunderstorms around 8 a.m. as the system weakens over interior sections of New Jersey.

Parts of southern New Jersey and most of Delaware should expect to shoulder the brunt of the storms. The latest radar shows intense bands rumbling over parts of Delaware around 9 p.m. and clip the southernmost tip of New Jersey.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says the most severe threat associated with Tuesday morning's storms will be heavy downpours with the potential to cause flooding. Strong wind gusts could also cause damage and forecaster aren't ruling out the possibility of hail.

Most of the region should at the very least expect some moderate rainfall on Tuesday morning. The good news is that Tuesday won't be a washout, once the storms clear the coast around noon, clouds will also start to break up.

Temperatures in the wake of the storms will be cooler, with highs Tuesday expected to barely reach 80 degrees. Warmer, muggier conditions will return on Wednesday and worsen on Thursday and Friday with the risk of storms.

___

Tuesday: Morning storms. High: 80, Low: 71

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 86, Low: 66

Thursday: Storm chance. High: 83, Low: 67

Friday: Storm chance. High: 90, Low: 74