Weather Authority: Tuesday night clouds will lead to sunny and pleasant Wednesday

Tuesday saw above normal temperatures, with a high in Philadelphia reaching 72. Most of the region saw pleasant temperatures in the same range.

Kathy Orr says overnight should see clouds with a sprinkle or two, along with temperatures dipping to the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday may look similar to Tuesday, thought it might not be as warm. Some clouds in the morning will give way to sunshine and above average temperatures, in the mid to upper 60s.

The chance of rain increases by the weekend, and Sunday could be a rainy day. But, temperatures remain mild and April showers really do bring May flowers.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds, possible sprinkle. Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Morning sprinkle. High: 68, Low: 48

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 70, Low: 46

