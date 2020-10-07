Weather Authority: Warm, breezy Wednesday with plenty of sunshine

Expect breezy conditions to accompany temperatures nearing the 80s with plenty of sunshine on Wednesday.

Morning conditions will start out in the mid-to-high 50s in areas across the region. Philadelphia will break into the 60s by 9 a.m. and increase into the 70s by noontime. A high of 78 is expect in Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

Clear skies will give way to uninterrupted sunshine throughout the day. FOX 29's Sue Serio says a fall breeze will bring winds gusts of 20-25 MPH during the mid-day.

Sunshine will continue on Thursday, but temperatures will drop significantly with a high of only 66 degrees expected in Philadelphia. Temperatures will level off in time for the weekend as Friday and Saturday are forecasted to be sunny and seasonable. Rain from Hurricane Delta could move into our area on Sunday.

___

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 78

THURSDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 66, Low: 54

FRIDAY: Sunshine continues. High: 70, Low: 45

SATURDAY: Some clouds, nice. High: 75, Low: 55

___

