Weather Authority: Warm, not as humid, Wednesday with plenty of sunshine

Expect warm, but not as humid, conditions on Wednesday as temperatures remain warm but dew points fall to comfortable levels for the next few days.

A cold front will sweep across the area from the west which will knock temperatures into the 80s for most of the region from Wednesday into Saturday.

Morning conditions on Wednesday will sit in the 60s with some passing clouds. By lunchtime, temperatures will warm into the 80s as the dew point continues to drop. A high of 86 is expected for Philadelphia.

Overnight conditions will remain calm and lead to a chiller than usual morning. Temperatures will drop into the 60s on Thursday, but quickly bounce back into the 80s by mid-day.

A heatwave will begin to crank up on Friday with a high of 88 expected. Humidity will return in time for the weekend and temperatures will rise into the 90s.

