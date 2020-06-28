Weather Authority: Warm, sunny Sunday with chance of p.m. storms

Expect the heat and humidity to continue on Sunday with a marginal risk of severe storms in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures in the Philadelphia area will rise into the 90s with clear skies during the morning and early afternoon.

Expect the possibility of thunderstorms with intense wind gusts around to begin around 3 p.m. The entire region is currently under a marginal Severe Weather Threat, which FOX 29's Jeff Robbins explains is less than a slight chance.

Lingering storms will clear out overnight and lead to another scorcher on Monday with sun and clear skies. Highs in Philadelphia and surrounding counties will exceed 90 degrees.

SUNDAY: Hot, chance of p.m. storms. High: 90

MONDAY: Heat continues, mostly sunny. High: 91, Low: 71

TUESDAY: Cooler, chance of storms. High: 88, Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Cooler, chance of storms. High: 86, Low: 69

