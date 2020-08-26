Weather Authority: Warm, sunny Wednesday with low humidity

Humidity will subside on Wednesday creating dry and comfortable conditions with plenty of sunshine.

Morning conditions will be crisp with temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the region. By lunchtime, sunny skies will help warm the region into the 80s with low humidity. FOX 29's Scott Williams says dew points in the 50s will help keep conditions comfortable.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Wednesday will peak at 84 degrees sometime in the late afternoon hours. The FOX 29 Weather Authority's Forecast by the Numbers grades Wednesday a perfect 10.

Expect the 90 degree temperatures to return on Thursday with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm. More rain is expected on as the weekend begins as moisture from the tropics makes its way into our area.

___

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY: Less humid, nice. High: 84

THURSDAY: Hot, isolated storm. High: 93, Low: 72

FRIDAY: Rain likely. High: 87, Low: 75

SATURDAY: More rain. High: 85, Low: 75

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP