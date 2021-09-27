Weather Authority: Warm Tuesday with scattered showers, possible gusty storms

Our next chance of rain with the possibility of some gusty storms comes Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The rain moves into the Lehigh Valley in the morning hours before making its way to Philadelphia and the I-95 Corridor between noon and 2 p.m. South Jersey and Delaware will see rain between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. before the system moves out.

Tuesday will also be warmer with a high of 78 degrees, but by Wednesday conditions will be feeling much more seasonal.

Temperatures the rest of the week will only reach the low 70s if they reach the 70s at all. Some days may even start with temperatures as low as the 40s.

So far, the rest of the week looks like it will be dry. For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 81, Low: 53

TUESDAY: Some sun, PM storms. High: 78, Low: 64

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 70, Low: 52

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 70, Low: 53

___

