Weather Authority: Warm up continues Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 80s

Temperatures that have risen into the 80s over the past few days will continue to climb on Wednesday with more bright sunshine. The warm-up is expected to peak above 90 degrees during the weekend.

Morning conditions in most parts of the Delaware Valley will sit around 60 degrees to start the day. Uninterrupted sunshine will help temperatures rise into the 80s around noon with calm winds.

The early dose of summer-like weather will continue through the afternoon when temperatures are expected to peak around 88 degrees in most spots. FOX 29 Weather Authority's Forecast by the numbers grades Wednesday a 9 out of 10.

The sweltering hot conditions are expected to last through the workweek and will only increase in intensity during the weekend when thermometers could reach the 90s.

____

WEDNESDAY: Hot, sunny. High: 88

THURSDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 61

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 84, Low: 54

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 86, Low: 63

SUNDAY: Hot, humid. High: 92, Low: 64

____

